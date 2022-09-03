Pakistan Meteorological Department forecasts weak monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper and central parts of the country
Islamabad, September 03, 2022 (PPI-OT):Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted that weak monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper and central parts of the country which subsequently cause rain-wind / thundershowers with isolated heavy falls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Northern Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan and AJK from 3 Sep (Saturday) to 6 Sep (Tuesday).
