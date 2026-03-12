﻿Pakistan Pledges Unwavering Support to Saudi Arabia Amid Regional Instability

Amidst what were described as “challenging times,” Pakistan”s top civil and military leadership has pledged its full solidarity and support to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, following a high-level meeting in Jeddah today focused on escalating regional developments.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan engaged in a restricted meeting with His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom. The high-powered Pakistani delegation also included Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, according to an official information today.

During the discussions, both leaders conducted an in-depth exchange on the current regional situation. They reached a consensus to collaborate closely to foster peace and stability.

The Pakistani premier assured the Crown Prince that the nation would always stand resolutely with Saudi Arabia in pursuit of their shared objective for regional harmony.

At the commencement of the meeting, the Prime Minister conveyed his respectful regards and well wishes to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. He also articulated profound appreciation for the Kingdom”s enduring and longstanding support for Pakistan.