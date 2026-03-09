﻿Pakistan Poised for 5G Rollout in Major Cities Within Six Months as Landmark Spectrum Auction Commences

Pakistan is set to launch 5G services in five of its major cities within the next six months, with a significant enhancement of 4G services anticipated nationwide in the coming four to five months, officials announced as the country’s landmark spectrum auction began.

According to an official report by MOIB today, the process for the 5G spectrum auction, which aims to introduce next-generation mobile services and bolster internet speeds, is currently underway in the capital, with the first round of bidding now complete.

Speaking at the event, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb described the auction as a pivotal milestone for the information technology sector, expressing confidence that it would make a positive contribution to the national economy.

The minister noted that as the nation transitions towards a new economy driven by technologies like artificial intelligence, blockchain, and Web 3.0, the availability of this spectrum will be crucial for supporting these advanced technological developments.

Highlighting the significance of the IT and IT-enabled services industry, Mr Aurangzeb stated that improved digital infrastructure would reinforce one of the nation’s most promising growth areas, particularly for increasing exports and generating employment. He stressed that the government”s role is to provide an enabling environment that allows the private sector to spearhead economic expansion.

In her remarks, Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima characterised the event as the country”s largest spectrum auction and projected it would effectively double spectrum availability. She emphasised the day”s historic importance, highlighting that Pakistan is on the verge of joining the ranks of countries offering 5G services.

Citing conducive auction conditions, the Information Technology Minister was optimistic about a successful outcome for the sale.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar was also in attendance at the event.