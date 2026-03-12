﻿Pakistan reaffirms support for resolution of Iran nuclear issue

Pakistan has issued an urgent call for an immediate cessation of hostilities in the Middle East, advising all parties to exercise maximum restraint and prevent further escalation of the conflict.

The appeal was made by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, during a Security Council briefing concerning the 1737 Committee on Iran, according to a statement today.

The ambassador urged the involved factions to institute a permanent ceasefire and to resume dialogue.

In the same address, Mr Ahmad reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for resolving the Iran nuclear issue through peaceful means.

The envoy emphasised that diplomacy and dialogue should be the guiding principles for achieving a negotiated settlement of all contentious matters.

He stressed that any agreement must be in accordance with the rights, obligations, and responsibilities of the parties concerned.