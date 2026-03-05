﻿Pakistan Sees Dramatic Rise in Female Entrepreneurial Ambitions, Survey Finds

A staggering 88% of women in Pakistan”s finance and accountancy sectors now aspire to become entrepreneurs, a significant increase from 74% the previous year, according to new survey data from the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) today.

The preliminary findings, part of ACCA’s forthcoming Global talent trends 2026 report, suggest a growing confidence among women in leveraging their financial training as a foundation for business ownership. The global study surveyed over 11,000 finance professionals in 175 countries, with the complete report due for publication in May 2026.

This entrepreneurial drive is particularly pronounced among younger female professionals. Half of the respondents from Generation Z and the Millennial cohort indicated a desire to own a business in the future, highlighting a generational pursuit of autonomy, impact, and financial independence.

While entrepreneurial goals remain higher among men overall, the narrowing gap reflects a notable shift in career confidence and long-term aspirations for women in the profession.

Helen Brand, chief executive of ACCA, described the trend as “economic empowerment in action”. She stated that finance and accountancy skills equip women not only to lead within organisations but also to build their own enterprises. “Supporting women to translate ambition into enterprise is essential not just for equality, but for economic growth,” she remarked.

The data further reveals that over half of all finance professionals view their background as a beneficial training ground for entrepreneurial careers, with this sentiment being particularly strong in emerging markets.

In Pakistan, the trend is reshaping perceptions of the profession. Assad Hameed Khan, ACCA”s country head, noted, “The drive towards entrepreneurship is especially evident among younger finance professionals. They see accountancy as more than a technical discipline, it is a launchpad for innovation, independence, and impact.”

The research also situates these aspirations within a broader redefinition of the accountancy field, where professionals are increasingly seeking roles aligned with purpose, social impact, and environmental sustainability.

Released ahead of International Women’s Day 2026, the findings align with the global theme “Rights. Justice. Action. For ALL women and girls,” underscoring how unlocking female entrepreneurial potential can lead to substantial economic benefits, including increased job creation and innovation.