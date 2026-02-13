Pakistan has ascended to the presidency of the Digital Cooperation Organisation (DCO), committing to the promotion of global digital collaboration, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence, according to the Minister for IT and Telecom.
According to a statement today, the transition of leadership occurred during the organisation’s fifth General Assembly in Kuwait. Minister for IT and Telecom, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, made the announcement regarding Pakistan”s new focus areas following the appointment.
The country’s growing influence in global digital partnerships and emerging technologies is attributed to the support of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).
The minister expressed that Pakistan’s leadership tenure within the DCO is expected to bolster the nation’s credibility in the international digital policy arena.
She reaffirmed a belief in the importance of joint efforts among DCO members and stated that Pakistan is committed to working together in the digital sector.