In response to media queries regarding a surge in Islamophobic incidents across India, a spokesperson for Pakistan”s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed significant concern over the situation.
The spokesperson emphasized the need for India to ensure the rights and safety of all citizens, irrespective of their faith. They highlighted the issue of Muslims being targeted through hate speech and discriminatory practices, noting the serious implications of state involvement in such actions.
The statement urged India to avoid inciting religious hatred for political or ideological reasons, stressing that such actions violate international human rights obligations and undermine efforts for communal harmony and regional stability.