News Ticker: Global Call to Action: World No Tobacco Day Exposes Industry TacticsPrime Minister Sharif Visits Quetta: Condemns Terrorism and Honors Fallen OfficerPakistan Urges India to Address Rising IslamophobiaChartered Accountants Urged to Lead with Integrity at ICAP ConvocationRegional Drama Festival 2025: A Tribute to Heroes Captivates AudiencesPunjab Police Deploys Drones in Major Strike on Kacha CriminalsPakistan voices deep concern over rising Islamophobia in IndiaSindh and Federal Governments Unite to Tackle Karachi’s Coastal WoesInterior Minister directs to intensify crackdown on illegal foreigners, begging mafiaCanada Film Fest 2025 Unveils a Cinematic Exploration of Freedom and IdentityADB and Punjab Govt Join Hands for Climate Resilience and Environmental ImprovementSenate Chairman Condemns Attacks in Balochistan, Vows Justice for Fallen OfficerHaroon Akhtar Khan Drives Pro-Investment Agenda in High-Level MeetingsSindh Gears Up for Budget Finalization: Key Proposals Discussed Under CM’s LeadershipIslamabad admin finalizes sanitation, security and livestock market arrangements for Eid-ul-AdhaArshad Nadeem Clinches Gold for Pakistan at Asian Athletics ChampionshipHaroon Akhtar Khan Drives Pro-Investment Agenda in High-Level MeetingsBalochistan Grand Alliance Launches Hunger Strike for DemandsIslamabad Police finalize robust security plan for Eid-ul-AdhaBlazing Temperatures and Dust Storms Predicted for BalochistanKarachi Faces Prolonged Power and Water Crisis, Urges Immediate ActionIslamabad Police arrest three motorcycle liftersFIA arrests two agents involved in visa fraudBalochistan Grand Alliance Hunger Strike for Demands in Various Cities of the ProvincePakistan-Azerbaijan Economic Delegates Focus on Institutional CollaborationJunaid Anwar Chaudhry Unveils Maritime Chamber to Boost Blue Economy and Climate ResilienceForeign Investment in Pakistan Surges with SIFC’s BackingPakistan Joins New Global Mediation Body, Urges Diplomacy Over ConflictPakistans Tech-Driven Growth Attracts US Investment: AmbassadorStanding Committee Recommends Levy on Ultra-Processed Foods to Fund Health InitiativesPakistan Joins Global Peace Initiative, Signs Convention on International Mediation OrganizationRailways Minister takes notice as pedestrian bridge collapses at Khanewal Railway Station; three officers suspendedNA body seeks urgent action on Muzaffargarh roads, canal water shortage, and gas supply issuesTajikistan DPM Bids Farewell to PM Shehbaz at Dushanbe AirportUNICEF and Pakistani Ministries Collaborate to Empower Gender Focal PersonsDeputy PM meets Chief Executive of Hong Kong, Special Administrative Region of ChinaNA panel on privatization recommends Rs8bln grant for PLICL, voices concern over load sheddingPakistan and Tajikistan Forge Stronger Strategic TiesInterior Minister visits Islamabad cattle market ahead of Eid-ul-AdhaPakistan, WFP Join Forces for Climate-Resilient VenturesGovernor Sindh and Federal Minister Forge Path for Maritime DevelopmentHRCP Challenges Religious Opposition to Child Marriage BillJustice Munib Akhtar takes oath as Acting Chief Justice of PakistanWorld Bank and Punjab Government Strengthen Ties with $2.4 Billion ProjectsPCDMA Chief Calls for Urgent Reforms to Curb Export Scheme MisusePakistan, Hong Kong vows to bolster bilateral economic and investment tiesPakistan signs Convention on Establishment of International Organization for MediationICT finalizes Eid-ul-Adha plan: Cleanliness drive, security, traffic arrangements in focusIGP Islamabad Unveils Major Overhaul with Special Initiative Police StationsChief Commissioner chairs key meeting on Eid-ul-Adha preparations in IslamabadKarachi Mayor Sets Historic Precedent with New Accountability InitiativePCDMA Chief Calls for Urgent Reforms to Curb Export Scheme MisusePakistan, China Pledge United Effort for Regional PeaceCurrency Exchange Rates Show Fluctuations in PakistanRawalpindi Chamber to set up women’s center in AJKStock Market Sees Mixed Performance Amid Trading DeclinePetroleum Minister Visits PARCO Headquarters, Reviews Strategic VisionFM Engages OICCI on Energy Priorities and Economic StabilityPakistan and Japan Forge Closer Economic TiesBaseball Expands to Karachi: A New Era BeginsPakistan and France Pledge to Bolster Economic and Climate CooperationPakistan and Iran Set Ambitious $10 Billion Trade Goal, Says PMKashmir Issue: President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Intensifies Diplomatic EffortsExpression of Gratitude on the Historic Victory of the Pakistan Army in the Pakistan-India WarAnnouncement of Administrative Measures to Resolve Issues of Overseas PakistanisPrime Minister Seeks Stronger Iran Ties Amid Regional TensionsPIA Re-Launches Direct Dubai-Skardu Flights to Boost TourismHRCP Demands Repeal of Controversial PECA Amendment ActBalochistan Journalists Boycott Lawyers’ Press Conference in ProtestPunjab University Hostels to Close for Summer VacationIslamabad Police Reunite Missing Children with FamiliesNumaish Captivates Audience at Regional Drama Festival 2025Protesters Block Quetta-Karachi Highway Over Alleged DisappearancePreparation for Eid al-Adha Cleaning Campaign in OkaraTragic Road Accident in Bolan: Four Dead, 28 Injured as Passenger Coach OverturnsArmed Clash Claims Three Lives in PishinNew Tariff Policy Set to Boost Industrial Competitiveness, Reveals MinisterPakistan’s First Sovereign Green Sukuk Oversubscribed by 5.4 TimesKashmir Bank Partners with Silver Lake Axes for Major Digital LeapPSX Hosts Awareness Session on Capital Raising for StartupsLahore’s Urban Projects Under Scrutiny: Officials Review Timelines and ChallengesMinister Malik Calls for Policy Alignment in Energy SectorEngr Muhammad Shahid Nazir Takes Helm as Managing Director of National Grid CompanyFederal Minister Meets with Key Energy Stakeholders at PSO HouseDelegation from Punjab Urges President to Focus on Youth and Regional DevelopmentSPLA to File Legal Action Against Social Media CampaignChief Minister Maryam Nawaz Orders Immediate Roti Price Cut Across PunjabOver 2,800 Pakistani personnel participating in UN peacekeepingFIA Foils Attempt to Enter Italy with Fake Documents at Islamabad AirportKarachi Police Arrest Eight Suspected Robbers After Separate EncountersInterior Minister visits injured police constable at PIMSTiles Industry Faces Critical Challenges: Government Vows Support for GrowthNA panel pushes for completion of Kalurkot-DI Khan bridge approach roads by 2025-26Zone Six Clinches BacktoBack Titles with Dominant VictoryHilal Talks 2025 program launched under auspices of ISPRWeather Hot and Dry in Most Parts of the Country, Rain Expected in Upper RegionsKhairpur Police Intensify Crackdown: Seven Arrested, Drugs and Weapons SeizedBinance Academy and Pakistan’s IT Ministry Unite to Propel Blockchain EducationCochlear Implants for All: BaitulMal Sindh’s Initiative Offers New Hope to HearingImpaired ChildrenANF Sindh’s Poster Competition Highlights Students’ Role in DrugFree Society