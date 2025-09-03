Pakistani boxing sensation Usman Wazeer has crossed a historic milestone, claiming the WBC Silver Welterweight Championship after a thrilling knockout victory in Bangkok, Thailand.
Dubbed the “Battle of Bangkok,” Wazeer triumphed over top-ranked Indonesian opponent Fernandes in the final round of a grueling ten-round bout.
Fernandes, a former WBC Asian champion, proved a formidable adversary. However, Wazeer’s power and precision ultimately prevailed.
The electrifying knockout victory extended the Pakistani boxer’s unbeaten streak in international competition to an impressive 17-0, with 12 wins coming by way of knockout.
The match, broadcast live on DAZN, marked a significant milestone for Pakistani boxing. Wazeer’s victory was broadcast to viewers in 168 countries on the popular sports streaming service. This marks the first instance of a Pakistani boxer being broadcast live on DAZN.
Following his victory, the newly crowned champion dedicated his success to his compatriots affected by the devastating floods.