Lahore: The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) has called for urgent government intervention to address high production costs and heavy taxation that are impacting the competitiveness of the nation's hand-knotted carpet industry. At a recent meeting, PCMEA Chairman Mian Atiq-ur-Rehman and Vice Chairman Riyaz Ahmed highlighted the importance of international exhibition participation for the industry's survival and growth.
According to Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association, the leaders urged the Prime Minister and Finance Minister to address the longstanding challenges facing the industry. They noted the success at the ICFE Carpet and Floor Coverings Fair in Turkiye as a promising sign for the sector's revival. The meeting also celebrated the achievements of Pakistani companies Red Inc and Turkhanum Home, which won the Best Mixed Weaving Technique Design Award for the second year in a row.
Mian Atiq-ur-Rehman and Riyaz Ahmed reported that international recognition at the expo has boosted industry confidence and led to significant export agreements. They emphasized that the success in international markets underscores the exceptional craftsmanship of Pakistani artisans. The leaders stressed the need for continued global engagement and export expansion to provide economic benefits and employment opportunities.
The PCMEA leadership concluded by calling for focused governmental support to overcome the industry's economic challenges and to promote this vital sector of Pakistan's economy.
The post Pakistani Carpet Industry Leaders Call for Government Support Amid Global Competition appeared first on Pakistan Business News.