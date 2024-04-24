Pakistani Cultural and Educational Center inaugurated in Belarus varsity

MINSK: In a significant stride towards fostering cultural ties and educational exchange, the Embassy of Pakistan in Belarus and the Belarusian State University of Culture and Arts (BSUCA) held an opening ceremony of the Pakistani Cultural and Educational Center today.

The center was jointly inaugurated by Sajjad Haider Khan, Ambassador of Pakistan to Belarus, and the Vice Rector of the University, with numerous faculty members, media, and students in attendance.

Located at the heart of the university campus, the newly unveiled Centre provides for permanent display of cultural artifacts, literary works, coffee table books on Pakistan that highlight the cultural heritage and tourism attractions of Pakistan. The display also features exquisite artworks by renowned Pakistani artists and photographs that capture the picturesque landscapes of Pakistan. Additionally, the center is adorned with vibrant Pakistani truck art, handmade wall hangers, intricately embroidered bags and wallets, brass artefacts and wooden vases that showcase the rich artisan skills of Pakistan.

During the inauguration, Ambassador Khan expressed deep gratitude towards the university for hosting the center on its campus.

The Vice Rector of the University extended his appreciation to the Embassy for its generous contributions to the establishment of the center and praised the successful collaboration. The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to furthering cultural cooperation.