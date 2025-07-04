Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visited the Iranian Embassy to express his sympathies following a recent Israeli attack.
He offered condolences to the Iranian populace and government, reaffirming Pakistan”s support during this challenging period. Sharif praised the Iranian nation”s strength and fortitude, offering prayers for the deceased and injured. He signed a condolence book opened by the Iranian mission to commemorate the victims of the attack.
Accompanying the Prime Minister were Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi, and the foreign secretary. Iranian Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghaddam and other embassy officials greeted them.
The Pakistani leader conveyed his well wishes to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Massoud Pezeshkian. He assured Iran of Pakistan’s unwavering and ongoing backing.