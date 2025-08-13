Pakistani squash player Noor Zaman’s World University Games journey ended in disappointment as he was forced to retire during the plate final in Chengdu, China, due to a fever. Zaman secured the silver medal after withdrawing while trailing three games to South Africa’s De Villiers Nkerk. The final scorecard read 10-12, 8-12, 0-3 ret. in favor of Nkerk. The World University Games Chengdu 2025 have now concluded.
Pakistani Squash Player Withdraws from World University Games Chengdu, China 2025 Final Due to Illness
