Pakistani squash player Noor Zaman’s World University Games journey ended in disappointment as he was forced to retire during the plate final in Chengdu, China, due to a fever. Zaman secured the silver medal after withdrawing while trailing three games to South Africa’s De Villiers Nkerk. The final scorecard read 10-12, 8-12, 0-3 ret. in favor of Nkerk. The World University Games Chengdu 2025 have now concluded.