Karachi: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has affirmed that Pakistani textile products are highly esteemed worldwide due to their quality. He expressed optimism that the export incentive packages introduced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for sectors focused on exports would have beneficial outcomes and boost Pakistan's export figures.
According to Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the governor made these comments during his visit to the Lakhani Silk Mills stall at the Karachi Expo Centre, where he was joined by Zubair Motiwala, Chairman of the Businessmen Group (BMG), and Rehan Hanif, President of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI).
Governor Tessori praised the quality of garments produced by Lakhani Silk Mills and highlighted ongoing collaborative efforts aimed at promoting industrial growth and improving exports to strengthen Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves. He expressed confidence that Karachi would continue to develop, with local industrialists investing anew, thus creating job opportunities for the youth.
He also observed the high turnout of families at the "My Karachi" exhibition, viewing it as evidence of the city's resilience post the Gul Plaza incident. Nevertheless, he underscored the importance of enhancing safety protocols in narrow streets, markets, and shopping areas.
Touching on urban development, Governor Tessori stated that "My Karachi has now become Your Karachi," encouraging stakeholders to work collectively to transform it into "Our Karachi." He commended the efforts of the Sindh government and the Karachi Chamber in aiding the victims of the Gul Plaza tragedy, stressing that collective action is vital for the country's advancement.
