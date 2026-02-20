Karachi: The Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP) reported stable currency exchange rates in the open market on February 20, 2026, reflecting minor fluctuations in major foreign currencies against the Pakistani Rupee. The US Dollar was recorded at 280.04 for buying and 280.62 for selling, while the Euro was bought at 328.95 and sold at 331.90.
According to the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, the British Pound was available for buying at 376.32 and selling at 380.00. In the Asian currency market, the Japanese Yen stood at 1.78 for buying and 1.84 for selling. Among the Gulf currencies, the United Arab Emirates Dirham was noted at 76.45 for buying and 77.19 for selling, whereas the Saudi Riyal was at 74.75 for buying and 75.34 for selling.
The reported exchange rates are provided by the ECAP and are disseminated for informational purposes. The State Bank of Pakistan is cited as the source of this data, indicating that these rates are official and reflect current market conditions. The publication of these rates is intended to assist individuals and businesses in making informed financial decisions.
The post Pakistan’s Currency Exchange Rates Show Stability with Minor Fluctuations appeared first on Pakistan Business News.