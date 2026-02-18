Karachi: Pakistan's information technology sector witnessed a significant increase in exports in January, with a reported 19% year-on-year growth, reaching $374 million. This marks a 14% decline from the previous month. For the first seven months of the fiscal year 2026, IT exports totaled $2.6 billion, reflecting a 20% rise compared to the same period last year.
According to JS Global, the net IT exports, calculated as exports minus imports, amounted to $314 million for January, showing a 12% increase year-on-year. The government has set an ambitious target of $5 billion in IT exports for the fiscal year 2026. However, current projections estimate a growth of 18-20%, potentially reaching $4.5 billion, up from $3.8 billion in the previous fiscal year.
The 'Uraan Pakistan' national economic plan outlines a further target of $10 billion in IT exports by fiscal year 2029. Achieving this goal would require a compound annual growth rate of 27% over the next few years.
The post Pakistan’s IT Exports Surge by 19% in January, Meeting Growth Expectations appeared first on Pakistan Business News.