A three-member team of Pakistani powerlifters departed for Tashkent on Monday to participate in the Asian Classic Powerlifting Championship 2024, scheduled from December 1 to 10 in Uzbekistan.
The contingent includes Dr Muhammad Abdul Jabar Adnan, Athar Kamran Butt, and Asim Shahzad. The team left from Lahore via Fly Dubai, with their competitions set for December 4, 5, and 6, respectively.
In a statement issued by the Pakistan Powerlifting Federation (PPLF), it was noted that a second group of officials and athletes will depart on December 6 via Uzbek Air. This group includes Arshad Khan (Team Manager), Shahid Ul Haq (Development Director, PPLF), Mujahid Khan Afridi (Director, International Participations), and Coach Ghulam Dastgir Butt.
Pakistan’s renowned powerlifter Ghulam Dastgir Butt, who claimed seven gold medals at the 2024 Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship and set records at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, will also be part of the contingent. Butt is set to compete on December 10 against the current world champion from Taiwan and a neutral athlete from Russia.
The PPLF expressed confidence in the team, emphasizing that their participation reflects the country’s growing presence in international powerlifting events. The championship features top athletes from across Asia and is expected to be a competitive showcase of strength and endurance.