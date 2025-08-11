Over 500 young athletes from across Pakistan showcased remarkable talent and sportsmanship at the first-ever All Pakistan Youth Karate Championship, which concluded with a grand medal ceremony at Nishtar Park Sports Complex in Lahore today.
The tournament, held at the Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Ferozepur Road, featured aspiring karatekas aged 10 to 16, competing in various categories for both boys and girls.
The closing ceremony was graced by the presence of Pakistan Karate Federation Chairman Muhammad Jahangir, who awarded medals to the victorious competitors, praising their dedication and commitment to the martial art.
The Pakistan Karate Federation expressed its appreciation to the Sports Board Punjab, coaches, officials, and volunteers for their contributions to the event”s success. The impressive turnout and enthusiastic response from participants and onlookers underscore the burgeoning popularity of karate among Pakistani youth.
Building on the triumph of this inaugural competition, the Federation plans to establish the All Pakistan Youth Karate Championship as an annual event, aiming to elevate Pakistan”s position within the global karate community.