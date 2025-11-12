The Senate is set to recommence its debate on the proposed ‘Constitution Twenty-Seventh Amendment Bill, 2025’ today, with both houses of Parliament scheduled to convene for separate sessions.
According to official report today, the upper house will hold its session at eleven in the morning to continue its consideration of the constitutional legislation.
Later in the day, the National Assembly is also scheduled to assemble for a meeting at 4:30 in the afternoon. During the lower house proceedings, it is expected that the draft of the amendment bill will be formally tabled for discussion.