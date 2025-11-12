Trending News: ﻿Inaugural match of women’s hockey series in Karachi ends in a goalless draw﻿Senate Approves Sweeping Military and Judicial Overhaul Amid Fierce Opposition Walkout﻿Global Parliamentary Leaders Converge on Islamabad for High-Stakes Peace Summit﻿Parliament to Deliberate on Key Constitutional Amendment Bill﻿Every patriotic political and religious party must play a national role in the country’s interest: Governor Punjab﻿Pakistan Hopes for Saudi Arabia’s Inclusion in Global Parliamentary Forum as Delegations Arrive﻿Eminent Figures Commemorate Major Amanullah Khan’s Multifaceted Legacy of Service and Vision﻿Pakistan Mourns ‘Irreparable Loss’ as Renowned Scholar Dr Arfa Sayeda Zehra Dies at 83﻿Pakistani Diaspora Pledges Support for Trillion-Dollar Economic Transformation﻿Saudi Arabia Aids Punjab Flood Victims With 180 Tons of Dates Amid Devastating Monsoon Aftermath﻿University of Sargodha Students Complete Advanced Aviation Program in China﻿Motorcycle License Instant Issuance System Introduced, Crackdown Warning﻿Traffic accident in Karachi’s Clifton, 2 killed, 4 injured﻿Quetta Large-scale operation against encroachments on Joint Road, occupations cleared from roads and footpaths﻿Governor Declares Passing of Dr Arfa Sayeda Zehra a National Loss﻿Directorate of Human Rights is active in promoting rights and equality. Agha Fakhar﻿Safety seminar held in HESCO Mirpurkhas Circle, tribute paid to martyred line staff﻿Campaign to eliminate illegal speed breakers begins in Quetta﻿Meeting held regarding security arrangements for National Games 2025, security plan formulated﻿Mirpur KhasPost-mortem report of 8-year-old girl in Jhilori indicates sexual assault﻿Rally against drug sales in Nasirabad, demonstration at police station﻿Chief Justice Supreme Court Azad Kashmir’s mother passes away, AJK President expresses condolences﻿Naseerabad Youth Alliance’s token hunger strike for construction of hospital and post office﻿Order to halt illegal deductions during purchase of paddy and other crops by middlemen for 3 days﻿Installation of solar system improves electricity supply system at Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas﻿LUMS Professor Addresses Theory-Practice Gap in Modern Management for Doctoral Scholars﻿Karachi Police encounter in Rizvia Society, 3 street criminals arrested﻿Man arrested for stealing iron, copper, and valuable items from Steel Mill﻿Twenty Indian-Sponsored Militants Killed in KP Operations, Military Says﻿Exchange of fire between Memon Goth police and street criminals, 2 injured, one arrested﻿Sindh Rangers operation, 4 operatives of drug trafficking and motorcycle lifter gang arrested﻿Youth killed in Karachi’s Orangi, several injured including security guards﻿Karachi Keamari police solve blind murder case, dacoit gang arrested﻿Two injured in Gulshan-e-Maymar shooting, shifted to hospital﻿Pakistan Accelerates Cashless Drive, Mandates Digital Payments for New Businesses﻿Prime Minister Mandates Timely Shift to Cashless System to Curb Corruption﻿Fluctuations in the Gold Market, Significant Increase in Gold and Silver Prices﻿Proposed Utility Hikes Slammed as ‘Anti-Industrial’ by Trade Body﻿Constitutional amendment will stabilize economy, increase investment: Former President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce﻿Pakistan Embassy in Iran to Dedicate 2027 as ‘Year of Iqbal’﻿Experts Illuminate Ancient Indus Valley Legacy in Cultural Dialogue﻿Pakistan Claims Afghan Taliban Derailing Peace Efforts by Protecting Terrorist Groups﻿Gilani Calls for National Unity, Cites Iqbal’s Vision for a Sovereign Pakistan﻿US Chargé d’Affaires Lauds Railway Minister as ‘True Reformist’ During Heritage Site Visit﻿Pakistan Launches Sweeping National and Global Campaign to Promote Iqba’s Philosophy﻿Authorities Vow Strict Action in City-Wide Parking Crackdown﻿Senior Police Official Inspects Church Security Measures Across Capital﻿Pakistan Forges Path to Sustainable Construction with New Initiatives﻿Cold and dry weather across the country, smog predicted in plain areas of Punjab﻿PCB School Cricket Talent Hunt: Standard School and Five Star reach semi-finals﻿Allama Iqbal taught unity of Ummah, instilled revolutionary spirit in new generation: Jamaat-e-Islami Sindh﻿Youth are the future of Pakistan, ‘Governor Youth Program’ to be launched soon::Governor Sindh﻿Iqbal Day is a message of selfhood, faith, and action for the Muslims of the subcontinent, Chief Minister Balochistan﻿Leadership has chosen the wrong direction, leading to national difficulties: MQSC﻿’Expedite survey, victim rehabilitation in view of weather severity’: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf﻿Familiarizing the new generation with the teachings and thought of Allama Iqbal is ‘the most important need of the time’: Governor Sindh﻿Nationwide ‘Week of Prayer’ to be observed from today for Aafia Siddiqui’s release from US captivity﻿Top Leadership Reaffirms Allama Iqbal’s Vision as Key to a Prosperous Pakistan﻿Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) operation in Karachi’s Manzoor Colony and Lucky Star Saddar, 2 suspects arrested, weapons recovered﻿Megacity’s Traffic Chaos Branded a Full Urban Systems Failure﻿Leadership dispute in Anjuman-e-Tajiran Sarafa Jhang, new organization also formed﻿Food safety campaign in Toba Tek Singh, 776 food points checked, 843,000 fine, 5 food units sealed, expired items and adulterated milk discarded﻿Global intervention needed to stop atrocities in Darfur: International Human Rights Movement﻿Early breast cancer diagnosis can save lives: Health experts﻿Incomplete Hospital building begins to collapse, citizen protest enters ninth day﻿PU Vice Chancellor Urges Practical Application of Allama Iqbal’s Philosophy﻿Government Prioritizes Youth Empowerment with Laptop Scheme and Education Focus﻿Charsadda Police crack down on aerial shooters, 3 suspects arrested, 3 pistols recovered﻿2 injured, including a child at home, by stray bullets in Karachi﻿Body of 7-year-old girl, missing for 5 days, found in a sack from local canal in Mirpurkhas﻿llama Iqbal’s ‘poetry’ filled the youth with passion during the Pakistan Movement: Rashid Advocate﻿Top diplomats of Pakistan and US discuss transforming bilateral relations into an economically strong strategic partnership﻿Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad and Cambridge University, UK sign MoU to promote cooperation﻿Sindh’s 791 Headmasters/Headmistresses upgraded from Grade-17 to Grade-18﻿Dry weather in most parts of the country ,Intensity of cold in mountainous areas , Punjab faces smog﻿Punjab Police Inter-Regions/Units Annual Football Championship 2025 concludes in Sargodha﻿First National Inter-School Padel Championship begins at KMC Court in Karachi﻿Pakistani Duo Claims Doubles Title as All-Local Boys’ Singles Final Looms at ITF Championship﻿Sindh Senior Minister Hosts Luncheon in Honor of Pakistan Peoples Party Central Executive Committee Members﻿Pakistan to Host Landmark Global Parliamentary Summit With 174 International Delegates﻿QESCO’s dues on Balochistan jails exceed Rs 19 crore﻿Quetta, Speeding Mazda collides with motorcycles and a rickshaw on Kuchlak Road, 2 people dead, 3 injured﻿Karachi’s annual Tablighi Ijtema to begin on December 25, preparations underway﻿Flour Supply to Cease in Twin Cities as Wheat Standoff Intensifies﻿Water Crisis in Karachi due to Power Outage at Dhabeji Pumping Station﻿Rawalpindi Traffic Police prepares traffic plan for 3-nation cricket matches, over 350 personnel deployed﻿Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) operation in Karachi’s Manzoor Colony and Lucky Star Saddar, 2 suspects arrested, weapons recovered﻿3 Youths Found Hanging from Tree in Nagarparkar Village﻿Sajag Shehri Ittehad Nasirabad’s protest for swift construction of incomplete Taluka Hospital continues﻿Balochistan Government Launches Comprehensive School Transport Program﻿Chief Minister IT Internship Program launched by Maryam Nawaz Sharif in Punjab﻿ESenator Declares MDCAT a ‘Leak-Free’ Success After Major System Overhaul﻿Karachi Police Arrest Three Suspects, Two Injured in Malir Encounter﻿2 robbery suspects arrested in police firing in Karachi Gulshan-e-Sikander, one injured﻿2 accused involved in Hawala Hundi and illegal currency exchange arrested, local and foreign currency recovered﻿Personal Dispute Turns Violent in Surjani Town; Man Shot and Wounded﻿Karachi Police encounter near Fatima Restaurant in Malir Memon Goth, suspected robber injured, arrested in injured condition﻿PTI Alleges Conspiracy to Dismantle Supreme Court, Boycotts Amendment Process﻿Gold market sees significant decline on Saturday, price drops by Rs 600 per tola﻿Government Intervenes to Clear Port Qasim Bottleneck Stifling Cement Exports