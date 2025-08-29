The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) today announced domestic contracts for 65 women cricketers, including 23 U19 and emerging athletes, for the 2025-26 season.
For the first time, the agreements are categorized into Gold and Silver tiers, with 20 and 45 players receiving them, respectively. The contracts span from July 2025 to June 2026, encompassing various domestic and U19 competitions.
Monthly retainers were given not only to top performers from past domestic tournaments but also to promising players who displayed aptitude in their respective skills.
The Women’s National Selection Committee, featuring former Test cricketer Asad Shafiq and former Pakistan women’s international player Batool Fatima, put forward the 65 names.
Additionally, cricketers beyond this group can contend for future contracts by demonstrating their capabilities in upcoming tournaments and regional academy programs.
Awarding these contracts marks the third consecutive season the PCB has demonstrated its dedication to cultivating talent at the pathway and domestic level.
The Gold contracts were granted to Anam Amin, Anosha Nasir, Ayesha Zafar, Dua Majid, Ghulam Fatima, Gull Rukh, Hafsa Khalid, Huraina Sajjad, Iram Javed, Kaynat Hafeez, Mahnoor Aftab, Neelam Mushtaq, Noreen Yaqoob, Saima Malik, Saira Jabeen, Tania Saeed, Tasmia Rubab, Yusra Amir, Zaib-un-Nisa, and Zunash Abdul Sattar.
The Silver contract recipients included Aleena Masood, Amber Kainat, Areesha Noor, Ayesha Bilal, Fatima Khan, Fatima Shahid, Fatima Zahra, Humna Bilal, Khadija Chishti, Laiba Mansoor, Maham Manzoor, Momina Riasat, Muqadas Bukhari, Neha Sharmin Nadeem, Noor-ul-Iman, Rabia Rani, Rida Aslam, Saiqa Riaz, Sana Urooj, Shabnam Hayat, Soha Fatima, and Syeda Masooma Zahra.
U19 and emerging players, all under the Silver category, include Aleesa Mukhtiar, Aqsa Bibi, Areesha Ansari, Barira Saif, Fizza Fiaz, Haniah Ahmer, Komal Khan, Laiba Nasir, Maham Anees, Mahnoor Zeb, Malaika Suhani, Manahil Rafiq, Meerab Sheikh, Memoona Khalid, Minahil Javaid, Quratulain, Ravail Farhan, Samiya Afsar, Shahar Bano, Syeda Batool Fatima, Tayyba Imdad, Wasifa Hussain, and Zoofishan Ayyaz.