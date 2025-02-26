The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has addressed a significant security breach during a recent match, emphasizing their commitment to players and officials safety.
According to Pakistan Cricket Board, a spectator who trespassed onto the playing field was apprehended and faced court proceedings today. The individual received a permanent ban from all cricket venues across Pakistan.
In response to the incident, the PCB is collaborating with local security agencies to bolster security personnel presence and tighten access control at all venues.
Furthermore, the PCB is actively working with security agencies and venue authorities to assess and enhance existing security protocols, aiming to prevent similar occurrences in the future.