Lahore: The Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) has underscored the need to enhance Pakistan's honey exports to China by adopting international certification standards and modern processing technologies. During a recent think tank session at the PCJCCI Secretariat, President Nazir Hussain pointed out the potential of Pakistan's honey market and stressed the necessity for modernization and reform.
According to Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Pakistani honey is currently sold at USD 20-25 per kilogram. By securing proper certification and adopting international packaging standards, this price could increase to USD 100 per kilogram. President Hussain noted that despite its superior taste and affordability compared to international brands, the lack of certification hinders its export potential.
The session highlighted the need for internationally accredited laboratories and large-scale processing facilities to align Pakistan's honey sector with global standards. Hussain emphasized China's role as a crucial partner, providing advanced filtration and packaging technology.
Brig. Mansoor Saeed Sheikh (Retd), Senior Vice President of PCJCCI, confirmed China's willingness to assist Pakistan in upgrading its honey production infrastructure. Chinese companies are prepared to share expertise in processing technologies, including filtration, sterilization, and temperature control. With government support, Pakistan's honey industry could meet the moisture and quality standards of the Chinese market.
Zafar Iqbal, Vice President of PCJCCI, referenced data from the National Bank of Pakistan, noting that from July to November 2020, Pakistan exported USD 6.351 million worth of natural honey, primarily to Saudi Arabia. He highlighted the potential for targeting high-value markets like Europe with international certification.
Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General of PCJCCI, stated that China's robust certification and laboratory infrastructure serves as a model for Pakistan. Joint ventures with Chinese companies could expedite the establishment of modern testing labs, thereby enhancing production and export capacity. With an annual production of 20,000 tons of honey, stakeholders believe certified exports could significantly boost this figure.
