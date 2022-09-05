PHP video link ROS conference held under the chairmanship of additional IG Punjab Highway Patrol Riaz Nazir Gara

Lahore, September 05, 2022 (PPI-OT):According to the vision of Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar, under the direction of Additional IG PHP Riyaz Nazir Gara, teams of Punjab Highway Patrol are engaged on all the highways of the province to protect people’s life and property, prevent accidents and ensure traffic flow. They are actively working for smooth flow and are also diligently performing the duties of the first response force in their beat areas. IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar directed that the PHP teams on all the highways of the province should increase field patrolling in their beat areas and make it more effective by taking preferential measures to prevent crimes as well as help and guide the citizens.

According to the details, Additional IG Punjab Highway Patrol Riaz Nazir Gara held a video link meeting with regional officers. DIG PHP Sarfraz Ahmed Falki, SSP PHP Headquarters Usman Ijaz Bajwa also attended the meeting. All the Regional Officers briefed the Additional IG PHP about the 3 months performance of the region under their command. Giving the following instructions, the Additional IG said that the safety of life and property of the people should be ensured on the roads.

Every officer and personnel of Punjab Highway Patrol should perform their duties diligently and adopt an exemplary attitude towards the public so that a more positive impression of PHP can be established. He directed to play the role of first responder in accidents and tragedies so that the public’s confidence in Punjab Highway Patrol may become better.

Additional IGP PHP directed that flood victims should be helped in all possible ways in flood-affected areas, they should be treated with kindness and gentleness so that they can get all the help in difficult time. Additional IGP PHP appreciated the efforts of PHP DG Khan for helping the flood victims in Dera Ghazi Khan Region and directed them to perform their duties with the same spirit in the future.

He directed that the Regional MTOs should give special attention to the maintenance and repair of government vehicles and the available resources should be utilized in the best possible manner. Additional IG PHP emphasized that economic integrity as well as professional integrity should be kept in mind. Additional IG PHP directed that misuse of powers will not be tolerated under any circumstances. In case of violation of traffic laws, legal action should be taken on merit while the crackdown against illegal arms and drug dealers should be tightened.

He directed that the Regional Officers should take independent decisions for the welfare of the force and sign MoUs with hospitals, laboratories and educational institutions while all pending cases of force welfare should be resolved as soon as possible. Additional IGP PHP Riaz Nazir Gara directed that the attitude of the officers towards the subordinate staff should be exemplary.

During inspection Regional and District Officers should listen to problems faced by force and resolve them immediately. He further said that coordination with the District Police should be improved and Regional and District Officers should hold meetings with the concerned DPOs especially in Rahim Yar Khan District where operation against criminals in Kacha area is going on.

For more information, contact:

Punjab Police

Punjab Police Computer Bureau,

5th Floor, Central Police Office (CPO),

Punjab, Lahore

Tel: +92-42-99213019, +92-42-99213013

Fax: +92-42-99213012

Email: sapcb@punjabpolice.gov.pk

Website: www.punjabpolice.gov.pk

The post PHP video link ROS conference held under the chairmanship of additional IG Punjab Highway Patrol Riaz Nazir Gara appeared first on Official News Pakistan.