PIA to resume Turkiye flights from Nov 14

LAHORE: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to resume flight operations for Turkiye from November 14.

As per PIA spokesperson, the national airline plans to operate flights to Turkiye’s Istanbul city from Islamabad and Lahore airports. PIA will use the latest Airbus 320 for the Turkiye flight operation. The national flag carrier will operate four and two weekly flights from Islamabad and Lahore. The decision to resume flights from Lahore and Islamabad to Turkey will help fetch significant revenue for the loss-making national entity that is striving to cut operational costs.