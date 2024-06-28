News Ticker: AACSB Sets Direction for Business Schools to Lead in AIPM for framework to strengthen bilateral ties with AzerbaijanGovernor Tessori inaugurates Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s Urs.‫جوليبي ضمن أفضل 10 علامات تجارية في الكويت من حيث رضا العملاء﻿PTCL Group integrates advanced AI to achieve customer service excellence﻿More troops deployed in Kashmir in name of Amarnath security﻿KCCI to organize Free Medical Camp on June 29﻿UNIDO hosts workshop to strengthen food regulatory practices in Pakistan.President, PM vow to make Pakistan drug freePM emphasizes to focus on renewable energy sourcesFortrea Launches AI Innovation Studio to Galvanize Technology and Human Solutions to Improve Clinical Trial Delivery﻿Hyderabad Chamber annoyed over ongoing crackdown on LPG gas shops﻿Prominent builder announces Rs10m for SMIU students﻿Zong 4G and Oladoc Collaborate to Revolutionize Digital Healthcare Solutions﻿SBP encourages banks to embrace SME finance as a core business line﻿PBF says influx of grey imports continues to undermine auto industry﻿Man gunned down in Jhal Magsi﻿Lightening kills man; woman commits suicide in Balochistan﻿CM Maryam orders release of Rs400m for uplift projects﻿Stakeholders advocate for equal opportunities for women in engineering﻿Tessori meets Acting British High Commissioner in Islamabad﻿INTERFAITH HARMONY TOP PRIORITY OF GOVERNMENT AND SOCIETY: MASOOD KHAN﻿Death anniversary of Begum Khursheed observed﻿UNHCR calls for solidarity and solutions for Afghan refugees﻿Anti-India protest rally organized by APHC-AJK in Muzaffarabad﻿NA assured to evolve mechanism to provide targeted subsidies to farmers﻿CM Maryam orders release of Rs400m for uplift projects﻿UN urged to secure release of ailing Kashmiri leader Farooq Ahmad Dar from Indian captivity﻿Pak-Iran RCD Highway was blocked near Dalbandin﻿World “Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Day” observed﻿Govt to bring resolution countering US motion on democracy: NA told﻿Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s statue installed at Kartarpur﻿Minister assures to fully facilitate companies for investments in IT sector﻿PM’s aide underlines urgency of ‘collective action’ for safeguarding GB’s natural heritage﻿BISP disbursed over Rs50b among 4.7m beneficiaries﻿Collective response to be given to US lawmakers’ resolution: Kh Asif﻿Pakistan criticizes UN report on ‘Children and Armed Conflict’﻿Minister urges Swedish companies to invest in IT sector of Pakistan﻿Ahsan emphasizes adopting productive culture by ensuring increase in agri-produce﻿Sir Syed University celebrated Olympic Day with zeal and zest﻿KWSC should develop water distribution on modern lines: ombudsman﻿Lanjar orders shifting LNG-LPG shops away from busy markets, residential areas﻿Balochistan CM inaugurates Chaman Master Plan﻿Rain-thunderstorm is expected southeast and lower Sindh﻿Senate body reviews strategic initiatives, operational reforms﻿Kashmiris stage protest outside UN Office﻿China lauds establishment of SPU in Islamabad for foreigners’ protection﻿Interfaith harmony top priority of Pakistani govt, society: EnvoyA21 Launches Host Applications for Walk for Freedom 2024Anaqua Launches AI-Powered IP Management Platform AQX® 11Peace march demands arrest of journalist Khalil Jibran’s killersSharjeel says bandits should surrender as talks with them likelyIstehkam-e-Pakistan Party delegation meets SpeakerWinning Streak: Allegiance Real Estate Dominates DAMAC Properties for Q1 2024‫شركة GEMXX Corporation تُعلن انضمام Ali S. Abood إلى مجلس إدارة Latin Energy Partners﻿PM once again invites opposition to sit with Govt to sort out issues﻿BISP Chairperson meets Bill Gates to discuss health, economic empowerment initiatives﻿Man found dead near Baba Hotel area of Sibi﻿Pakistan upholds constitutionalism, rule of law: FO﻿Accused involved in firing at BAP leader’s vehicle arrested﻿Planning Minister expresses Govt’s commitment to adopt export-led growth model﻿(NATIONAL) Anti-drugs rally staged in Hyderabad﻿Pakistan, Sweden agree to strengthen bilateral ties﻿Selection of Chairmen of different NA Standing Committees starts﻿Over 700 heatwave camps, first aid centres established in Sindh﻿Tribal elder gunned down near Kalat﻿Coal mine worker electrocuted﻿SLB collaborates with OGDCL on geothermal resource development﻿Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth﻿Passerby falls prey to corssfire near Killa Abdullah﻿Indian MP raises voice for Palestine in parliament﻿PTI Sindh sets up cold water camps in Karachi amidst heatwave﻿Home minister shocked over sudden deaths in Karachi﻿Home minister seeks report about Umerkot clash﻿Shikarpur police recover kidnapped youth﻿One Kashmiri youth martyred in Doda﻿Women’s camp for Asia Cup commences in Karachi﻿PM emphasizes to focus on renewable energy sources﻿MoU signed to promote ‘Made in Pakistan Products’ in France﻿NA approves demand for grants for next FY﻿Promotion of investment Govt’s top priority: PM﻿HDAP urges govt to exempt healthcare devices from tax﻿UNSC’s counter-terrorism efforts need urgent reforms: Envoy﻿Rain likely in Karachi, other parts of Sindh﻿SBP celebrating MSMEs Day on June 27﻿Chagai levies overpowers two dacoitsPacific Green enters Polish energy storage market with double acquisitionPacific Green enters Polish energy storage market with double acquisitionPM vows to completely eradicate polio from countryFreedomPay and Toast Survey Reveals Top Priorities for Enterprise Hospitality Leaders: Data Security, Integration, and Growth EnablementFII PRIORITY Rio de Janeiro Summit Concludes with Key Discussions on Global Economic Growth and SustainabilityPresident Lula Opens Inaugural FII PRIORITY Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Summit to Explore Building New Global Order Prioritising Dignity for AllDIGIASIA Corp Advances into AI Solutions for Financial Services, Telecom, and Government Sectors with NVIDIA GPU AllocationDIGIASIA Corp Advances into AI Solutions for Financial Services, Telecom, and Government Sectors with NVIDIA GPU AllocationLNC DEADLINE: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Lincoln National Corporation Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important June 24 Deadline in Securities Class Action – LNC﻿BISP to provide technical skills to beneficiaries: Chairperson﻿Six injured as bus overturns near Duki﻿Gates Foundation, PM’s aide vow to jointly work for Pakistan’s climate resilience building