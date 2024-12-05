Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced plans to establish a world-class anti-riot force in response to recent disturbances in the capital, emphasizing that those responsible for law violations during the November 24 sit-in will face legal consequences. The announcement was made during a meeting of the Task Force convened to address the law and order situation in Islamabad.
According to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Prime Minister expressed concern over the riots coinciding with the official visit of the President of Belarus, which, he said, caused significant embarrassment. He stressed the need for a weekly review of the legal actions taken against individuals involved in the unrest. The proposed anti-riot force will adhere to contemporary global standards, with plans to integrate a forensic lab into Islamabad’s Safe City project to meet international benchmarks.
During the meeting, officials stated that evidence such as weapons and shells collected from the protest site will undergo forensic analysis. Efforts to identify individuals involved in the riots are underway, with plans to present them in court once identified.
The post PM Shehbaz Sharif to Establish World-Class Anti-Riot Force appeared first on pakistannewsgazette.com.