The British pound sterling and the euro continued to command high values in the interbank market on Saturday, with the pound”s selling price reaching 378.73, according to figures released by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan.
Data from the association indicated the pound sterling (GBP) was trading with a buying rate of 375.29. The euro (EURO) was quoted at 325.22 for buying and 328.34 for selling.
The United States dollar (USD), a key international currency, was valued with a buying price of 280.35 and a selling price of 281.00 in the day”s interbank transactions.
Currencies from the Middle East also posted firm rates, with the United Arab Emirates dirham (AED) listed at 76.55 (buying) and 77.23 (selling). The Saudi riyal (SR) was traded at 74.87 and 75.42 for buying and selling, respectively.
In trading involving Asian currencies, the Japanese yen (JPY) was quoted at a buying level of 1.75 and a selling level of 1.82.
All the aforementioned exchange rates were provided for the interbank market on January 17, 2026.