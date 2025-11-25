Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Haji Qurban Arain on Sunday reached Naushahro Feroze and offered condolences to several bereaved families, including that of former Town Chairman Rana Baqar Rajput.
As the PPP District Naushahro Feroze Finance Secretary, Mr. Arain visited Padidan, UC Cheeho, UC Dakheja, and Deh Agam.
In Padidan, Mr. Arain offered condolences to former Town Committee Chairman Rana Baqar Ali Rajput and his brother, social worker Haji Nadeem Yusuf Rajput, on the demise of their mother. He also expressed condolences to the family of Seth Bashir Arain on the passing of their young son-in-law, Naeem Arain.
The PPP leader also visited Deh Agam, where he offered condolences to the family of the late local landlord, Ali Gohar Awan. He spoke with the deceased’s brother, Jang Sher Awan, and sons, including Abdul Sattar Awan and Asghar Awan, and later arranged a dinner for the bereaved family.
Further visits were made in Goth Dakheja. At the otaq of Haji Allah Dad, Mr. Arain offered condolences to Hashim Rajpar on the death of his father, Ali Nawaz Rajpar. In the same village, he expressed condolences to Babu Saleh Rajpar on the passing of his young son, Mushtaq Rajpar, and to Muhabbat Rajpar on the death of his cousin.
The series of condolence visits concluded in Goth Badal Khasakheli, where Haji Qurban Ali Arain offered condolences to Daud Khasakheli on the passing of his paternal aunt.