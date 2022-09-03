President calls for mobilizing international community to alleviate sufferings of flood victims 

Islamabad, September 03, 2022 (PPI-OT):President Dr Arif Alvi has called upon the leaders and politicians to further accelerate their efforts to mobilize international community, national resources and the people of Pakistan to prioritise relief activities and alleviate the sufferings of the flood victims. In a statement today (Saturday), he also emphasized for constitutional efforts to strengthen democracy through national discourse.

