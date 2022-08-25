Prime Minister cancels London visit in view of floods in country 

Islamabad, August 25, 2022 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has cancelled his London visit in view of floods in the country. On his return home from Qatar, he will chair a meeting regarding flood situation and relief activities. All the relevant departments including National Disaster Management Authority will brief the Prime Minister about the steps taken for rescue and relief of flood affected people.

The Prime Minister had to leave for London from Qatar due to the ailment of his granddaughter who is under treatment at the British capital. In view of the flood situation, the Prime Minister however decided to immediately return to the country.

