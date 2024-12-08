Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended his congratulations to the nation following a notable decline in the weekly inflation rate, which has dropped to 3.57 percent. This marks the lowest inflation rate recorded in the past six years, a milestone achieved through the concerted efforts of his economic team.
According to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Shehbaz Sharif remarked that this significant drop in the inflation rate is the lowest since October 4, 2018. The Prime Minister reiterated his commitment to addressing the challenges faced by the public and emphasized ongoing initiatives aimed at fostering employment, industrial growth, and foreign investment.
Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the country’s progress towards development, attributing it to economic stability, increased remittances, and investments from allied nations, as well as stable diplomatic relations. He affirmed that the political sacrifices made for the country’s advancement have been worthwhile, with all stakeholders contributing to this developmental trajectory.
