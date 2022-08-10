Prime Minister lauds Interior ministry, provincial Governments, LEAs for maintaining peace on Youm-e-Ashur 

Islamabad, August 10, 2022 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appreciated Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, his ministry, the provincial governments as well as law enforcement agencies for maintaining peace on Youm-e-Ashur. In a statement, he lauded the officers and personnel of Rangers, law enforcement agencies, particularly the police who faced the scorching heat and tough conditions to protect people’s lives and properties. The Prime Minister also paid tribute to the volunteer youths who also served to maintain discipline on the day.

