Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauded Saudi Arabia’s efforts for establishing peace in the Middle East and acknowledged the Kingdom’s vital role in the ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India. This appreciation came during a meeting with Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki in Islamabad on Wednesday.
Shehbaz Sharif conveyed good wishes to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. He also mentioned a productive telephonic conversation with the Crown Prince on June 24.
With Pakistan now holding the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council for July, the Prime Minister expressed his desire for Saudi support in ensuring a successful term.
The Saudi Ambassador expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s contributions to regional peace and stability.