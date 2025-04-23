Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Ankara on a two-day visit to Turkiye on Tuesday at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Turkiye’s Defence Minister Yashar Guler received the Prime Minister at the airport.
The visit aims to strengthen bilateral relations and address recent regional and international developments. PM Sharif is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi. The delegation will engage in extensive discussions with Turkish counterparts to enhance cooperation between the two nations.
Both leaders will focus on issues impacting the region and discuss strategies to address mutual concerns. The visit underscores the commitment of both countries to collaborate on key international matters.