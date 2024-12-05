Riyadh: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has embarked on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia to participate in the “One Water Summit” held in the capital city of Riyadh.
According to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the summit is a collaborative effort by Saudi Arabia, France, Kazakhstan, and the World Bank, aimed at fostering global cooperation and establishing a unified international strategy for managing water resources through high-level political engagements.
During the summit, Prime Minister Sharif is scheduled to deliver a keynote address at a roundtable discussion. The focus will be on the restoration, preservation, and adaptation of freshwater resources and wetlands. He plans to emphasize the initiatives being undertaken by Pakistan to advance water conservation, bolster climate resilience, enhance water quality, generate employment opportunities, and preserve biodiversity.
In his address, the Prime Minister will stress the significance of international collaboration in addressing challenges posed by climate-induced floods, erratic and extreme weather conditions, and the impact of heat stress on water resources and ecosystems. Additionally, on the sidelines of the summit, Prime Minister Sharif is expected to engage in bilateral meetings with leaders from participating nations.
Accompanying the Prime Minister on this trip are Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi.
