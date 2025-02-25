Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif landed in Baku for a pivotal two-day official visit to Azerbaijan, emphasizing the strengthening of bilateral relations and economic collaboration.
According to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting report today, Sharif was greeted at Heydar Aliyev International Airport by key Azerbaijani officials, including First Deputy Prime Minister Yaqub Abdulla oglu Eyyubov and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yalchin Rafiyev. The visit’s agenda includes meetings with President Ilham Aliyev and other senior figures to discuss expanding trade, investment, and energy cooperation, as well as climate change and defense collaboration.
The visit is set to feature the signing of several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements to cement the partnership between Pakistan and Azerbaijan. A highlight of the visit will be the Pakistan-Azerbaijan Business Forum, where business leaders from both nations will explore joint ventures and B2B opportunities.
The Prime Minister is joined by a high-level delegation, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar and other key ministers, reflecting the importance of the visit in enhancing economic ties and regional cooperation.