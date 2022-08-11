Probe ordered into corruption in uplift schemes

QUETTA: Government of Balochistan has ordered to conduct a fact finding inquiry regarding irregularities and financial embezzlement in execution of development schemes at Balochistan Secretariat Employees’ Cooperative Society.

An order issued by the Chief Minister’s Inspection Team (CMIT) on August 10, 2022, copy available with PPI, says, “Based on an application received from Juma Khan, General Secretary, Balochistan Secretariat Employees’ Cooperative Society, Quetta, the Chairman, CMIT under provision 6,8,9 and 12 of Government of Balochistan Rules of Business, 2012 has been pleased to assign the matter to Abdul Ghaffar Achakzai, Assistant Executive Officer, CMIT to conduct a fact finding inquiry regarding irregularities and financial embezzlement in execution of development schemes at Balochistan Secretariat Employees Cooperative Society.”