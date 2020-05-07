Provinces responsible to bring improvement in health sector after 18th Amendment: Shibli Faraz

May 8, 2020

Islamabad, May 08, 2020 (PPI-OT): Information Minister Shibli Faraz has said provinces are responsible to bring improvement in health sector after the 18th Amendment. Talking to a private news channel, he expressed serious concern over utilization of public money in health and education sectors, which did not produce due results in Sindh.

He also asked them to furnish details of 8 billion rupees public money provided to provincial government by the Center for distribution among the poor families for purchasing essential items of daily use. Meanwhile, in a statement, Information Minister asked the PML-N leadership to avoid doing petty politics on the pretext of coronavirus. He said Khawaja Asif had no feelings for the poor and his statement is a classic example of speaking Persian with a full stomach.

