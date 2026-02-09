Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) said today that it is set to demonstrate its strategic transformation into an artificial intelligence-focused technology firm at Indus AI Week 2026, revealing plans for significant national AI infrastructure development and showcasing a series of industry-first use cases.
The company will present eight distinct AI-driven applications at Pakistan’s national AI platform, highlighting practical uses of the technology across enterprise, operational, and inclusive digital services.
The exhibit will feature four solutions powered by global technology group e and , three developed by PTCL Business Solutions, and one accessibility-focused AI application created by ConnectHear.
This participation signals PTCL’s evolution from a traditional telecom services provider, a shift supported by investment in high-performance GPU capabilities. This new infrastructure is intended to strengthen Pakistan”s AI stacks and support advanced computing, data processing, and future AI workloads.
Company leadership will have a prominent role at the event. Hatem Bamatraf, President and CEO of PTCL and Ufone, is scheduled to deliver a keynote speech concerning the role of industry in achieving national AI ambitions and supporting economic progress.
Furthermore, Mouteih Chaghlil, Chief Cloud Officer at e and Enterprise, will take part in a panel discussion during the AI Summit.
The organisation stated its involvement reflects a commitment to supporting the Government of Pakistan’s digital agenda by strengthening the nation’s technological foundations and enabling the adoption of AI at scale to meet long-term priorities.