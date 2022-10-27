PTI all set for long march tomorrow

LAHORE: All arrangements for PTI’s long march on Islamabad, scheduled to begin from Lahore’s Liberty Chowk tomorrow (Friday, October 28, 2022), are complete as the container on which the former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan will travel has reached Lahore on Thursday..

The party’s caravan will make stopovers at different towns and cities on its way to the federal capital. In the first phase, PTI workers and supporters will travel from Lahore to Shahdara, in the second phase from Shahdara to Gujranwala, and in the third from Gujranwala to Gujrat via Sialkot.

On the other hand, participants of the march from Quetta and Karachi will leave for Islamabad tomorrow (Friday), while those from Multan, other parts of southern Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will leave on Wednesday (November 2, 2022).

All PTI caravans will reach the federal capital next Friday (November 4, 2022). Imran will today visit different party camps in Lahore today, and will address the nation on social media at 10:00 PM tonight.

On the other hand, CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar has chaired a high-level meeting to provide security to the people of the city during the PTI’s long march.

At the meeting, attended by DIG Operations Afzal Ahmad Kausar, DIG Investigation Athar Ismael, SSP Operations, SSP Investigation, and the officials of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Special Branch and all SPs, it was decided that total 9, 000 police personnel would be deployed in the city on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, CCPO Dogar said that protecting the life and property of the people was a top priority for the government. He directed the concerned officials to ensure checking of vehicles besides carrying out search operations in the entire city. He also directed them to monitor important events through Safe City Authority cameras.