Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faheem Khan today demanded that the nation be informed about the whereabouts of Rs5.3 trillion, an amount he said was identified in a recent International Monetary Fund (IMF) report as recoveries from corruption over the past two years.
Speaking to the media at Insaf House on Sunday, the PTI Karachi Division Senior Vice President described the latest IMF findings as a ‘clear charge sheet’ against the prevailing system, alleging that the country’s economy has been devastated under the current administration.
Mr. Khan attributed the economic collapse directly to the policies of what he termed the ‘installed rulers,’ adding that inflation had reached unprecedented levels and that citizens had been denied any form of relief.
He claimed the government”s primary focus is on corruption and then utilizing state institutions, including parliament, to conceal it. “Daily corruption worth billions is a slap on the face of these imposed and illegitimate rulers,’ he remarked.
The PTI leader asserted that constitutional amendments were being introduced to protect the government”s own interests and safeguard ill-gotten wealth, stating, ‘Not a single amendment reflects public welfare.’
Criticising the administration’s taxation policy, Khan highlighted that Rs95 per litre was being collected as a petroleum levy, whereas the levy had been reduced to zero during Imran Khan’s tenure to ease the burden on the public.
He argued that severe inflation, economic distress, and unemployment had pushed the youth towards suicide, stating that the country cannot bear further corruption or the ‘burden of rulers who came through the back door.’
Calling Imran Khan the ‘legitimate leader of the nation,’ the former MNA said the ex-premier had been imprisoned for pursuing the rights of the people and that 90 per cent of Pakistan’s population stands with him.
He concluded by urging for the immediate release of all political detainees, including the PTI founder, stating that keeping Imran Khan behind bars was against the national interest.