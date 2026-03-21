REGULATED INFORMATION

Publication relating to transparency notifications

Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), March 20, 2026, 10:30 pm CET / 5:30 pm ET – In accordance with article 14 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) announces that it received a transparency notification as detailed below.

Robert Taub / Robelga SRL

On March 19, 2026, Nyxoah received a transparency notification from Robert Taub and related person Robelga SRL, following the crossing above the 3% threshold by Robelga SRL on December 30, 2025 (while the overall “group” participation did not change). Based on the notification, Robert Taub (together with his controlled undertakings) held 4,360,800 voting rights, consisting of 4,310,800 voting rights linked to securities and 50,000 equivalent financial instruments, representing 10.14% of the total number of voting rights on December 30, 2025 (43,026,460).

The notification dated March 19, 2026 contains the following information:

Reason for the notification : acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights Notification by : a parent undertaking or a controlling person

: a parent undertaking or a controlling person Persons subject to the notification requirement : Robert Taub Robelga SRL (with address at Avenue des Croix de Guerre 149 / 13, 1120 Brussels)

: Date on which the threshold was crossed : December 30, 2025

: December 30, 2025 Threshold that is crossed : 3%

: 3% Denominator : 43,026,460

: 43,026,460 Notified details :

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Robert Taub 2,712,510 2,712,510 0 6.30% 0.00% BMI Estate 567,484 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Robelga SRL 1,030,806 1,598,290 0 3.71% 0.00% Subtotal 4,310,800 4,310,800 10.02% TOTAL 4,310,800 0 10.02% 0.00%

B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement Robert Taub Warrants 08/06/2027 25,000 0.06% cash Robert Taub Warrants 14/06/2028 25,000 0.06% cash TOTAL 50,000 0.12%

TOTAL (A & B) # of voting rights % of voting rights 4,360,800 10.14%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held : Robelga SRL is 100% owned by BMI Estate (a partnership ( société simple ) without legal personality). Robert Taub has 100% usufruct and Robert Taub’s children have 100% bare ownership of BMI Estate.

: Robelga SRL is 100% owned by BMI Estate (a partnership ( ) without legal personality). Robert Taub has 100% usufruct and Robert Taub’s children have 100% bare ownership of BMI Estate. Additional information : This notification was due because Robelga SRL moved above the 3% threshold.

Contact:

Nyxoah

John Landry, CFO

[email protected]

Attachment

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001171212