Punjab Cabinet Committee reviews long march security

LAHORE: The Punjab Cabinet Standing Committee on Law and Order on Sunday took notice of fireworks in Long March and issued directions to take stern action against this activity in the future.

The meeting was held in civil secretariat to review the security of the long march. Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat chaired the meeting. Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan, Acting IG and other officers participated in the meeting. The committee issued necessary instructions after a detailed review of the security for the PTI long march.

The meeting was told that there were two long march in the province one in the Kharian and the other in Faisalabad. In order to provide them fool proof security, 3500 police personnel have been deployed. The minister Raja Basharat expressed his satisfaction over the security arrangements, praised the performance of the police and administration.

Chairman Committee Raja Basharat expressed concern over the participation of people from the rear of the long march at some places without checking and directed that no one should allow entering the main convoy without checking.

On the occasion, he directed to stop the movement of unrelated people including venders in the long march. Raja Basharat told the meeting that after the consultation with PTI leaders, final decision regarding the security plan for long march in Rawalpindi will be decided ahead of time.

He said that during the ongoing long march, public should face minimum problems in the flow of traffic. Chairman Committee Raja Basharat directed that special attention should be paid to traffic arrangements on arrival of long march in big cities. On this occasion, Chief Secretary Punjab Abdullah Khan Sumbal directed that the security SOPs decided for the long march should be followed in letter and spirit.