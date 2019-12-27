December 27, 2019

Lahore, December 27, 2019 (PPI-OT): Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Hafizabad. The chief minister also extended heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families and directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured.

