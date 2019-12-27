Home » General, Official News
For more information, contact:
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief
December 27, 2019
Lahore, December 27, 2019 (PPI-OT): Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Hafizabad. The chief minister also extended heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families and directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured.
For more information, contact:
Office of the Chief Minister of Punjab
8-Club Road, GOR-I, Lahore, Pakistan
Tel: +92-42-99205562-3
Fax: +92-42-99205561
Website: https://cm.punjab.gov.pk/
Related Posts