December 27, 2019

Lahore, December 27, 2019 (PPI-OT): Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar today inaugurated and laid foundation stone of 13 projects worth Rs.2.94 billion. Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of Govt. Technical Training Institute in Taunsa which will be constructed on 100 kanals at a cost of Rs30 crore. The chief minister also laid a foundation stone of project of beautification of Taunsa which will complete at a sum of Rs62.74 crore. Chief Minister inaugurated 23-kilometer long road from Kharar Buzdar to Hangloon constructed at a cost Rs26 crore. Chief Minister also inaugurated 5 internal roads of Taunsa which have been constructed at a sum of Rs11.62 crore.

Chief Minister laid foundation stones of up-gradation projects of Govt. Girls Higher Secondary School Taunsa and Govt. Boys High School Taunsa. More than Rs9 crore and Rs4.37 crore will be spent on the up-gradation respectively. The Chief Minister also inaugurated projects of three roads of tribal area which have been completed at a sum of Rs8.26 crore. He laid foundation stone of the project of constructing 65-kilometer long three roads for the trial area. These three projects of constructing roads in tribal area will cost more than Rs1 billion.

He said that Rs33.75 crore will be spent in the construction of 25-kilometer long road from Baharti to Fazla Kach via Phagla. Similarly, Rs42.40 crore will be spent for constructing 32-kilometer long road from Baharti to Hangloon Kach via Soradaat and Rs.26.80 crore will be spent in constructing 18-kilometer long road from Agha Masjid to Bailbatar.

The chief minister also laid foundation stone of the project of providing missing facilities in Govt. Degree College for Boys Taunsa at a cost of Rs11.5 crore. He also inaugurated passport office for Taunsa. Chief Minister also laid foundation stone of the project Tameer Payal Foundation Bridge nullah Sanghar Baharti which will cost Rs27.88 crore. He said that present government is including backward areas in its journey of development. Funds of Southern Punjab were spent on different projects and cities during previous tenures. He said that we have imposed ban of transferring Southern Punjab’s funds to another project or city.

Those backward areas which are not developed yet will be brought in the mainstream, he added. He said that effects of development will be reached at grass root level. Usman Buzdar while addressing in Saraiki language said that from Kashmoor to DG Khan Indus Highway will be made dual carriage. The chief minister said that he will go every district and tehsil for solving the problems. Public service is his duty and it gives immense pleasure to him. Agenda of public service will remain continue. Scope of motorbike ambulance service will be expanded gradually. Chief Minister while announcing for setting up Institute of Taunsa at cost of Rs2 billion said that classes of engineering, IT and social sciences will be held in this institute.

Technical training institutes and technical universities will be set up for eradication of unemployment. Work in Mir Chakar Khan Rind University will soon be started. Three special economic zones were set up in Punjab so far since inception of Pakistan but PTI government has started working on establishing ten special economic zones within one year. Country’s largest industrial estate FIEDMC is being set up on 7.5 thousand acre of land. One hundred billion rupees have so far been invested in FIEDMC. He said that overall investment of five hundred billion will be made on FIEDMC and the same will provide job opportunities to six lac people.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate industrial estate in Faisalabad same month. Two industrial estates in Muzaffargarh and one will be established in Layyah Chobara. 141 projects of Rs60 billion in DG Khan is a record. Usman Buzdar said that work is being carried out on those development projects which he announced during his first visit to Dera Ghazi Khan. Now, we have launched new projects. Usman Buzdar further maintained that he is representing all the backward areas of the province in Lahore. Model bazaars will be set up in every tehsil of the province. Projects like Panagah, Police Khidmat Center and NADRA have been started in Taunsa. Kh. Daud Sulemani said that public service of Usman Buzdar is a matter of pride for people of Taunsa. Secretary Industry said that more than 700 students will get education from technical institute.

Muhammad Hanif Patafi, provincial secretaries and concerned authorities were also present on this occasion. The Chief Minister Usman Buzdar inaugurated Police Khidmat Markaz for Taunsa. He also inspected Police Khidmat Markaz and reviewed the facilities being provided to the people. Staff of Police Khidmat Markaz gave briefing to the chief minister regarding the facilities available there. Chief Minister also inspected mobile khidmat van. He said that services would be made available to the citizens at their doorstep with the help of Police Khidmat Markaz. Ease is being brought in the lives of citizens with the help of modern technology.

Police Khidmat Markaz is a commendable step of PTI government which will provide relief to the citizens. The chief minister also met with the father and son of martyred police constable Muhammad Suleman. The chief minister gave cheque of financial assistance to the heirs of martyred constable. Chief Minister paid tributes to the courage and bravery of martyred and extended heartfelt sympathies and condoled with his father and son. He said that we salute the martyrdom of police official Muhammad Suleman. It is our faith that martyrs don’t die.

Martyred Muhammad Suleman is pride of Punjab police. He loved Gul Sher Khan son of martyred Muhammad Suleman. The chief minister also assured the father of martyred Muhammad Suleman about all possible cooperation by the government and said that heirs of martyred Muhammad Suleman will not be left alone. Gul Sher Khan son of Martyred Muhammad Suleman while talking with chief minister said that he will become defender of the nation. The chief minister also met with the office-bearers and party workers of PTI.

The chief minister while talking on this occasion said that three billion rupees have been allocated in the budget for the separate secretariat of southern Punjab. He said that neither we show of nor we believe merely in lip-service. He said we talk less and work more. We will deliver and will not make any excuses. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that he will personally visit every city of the Punjab and will review the ground realities. He said that best administrative team is working in Punjab. We respect the party workers and office-bearers and their genuine problems will be redressed. Usman Buzdar said that we are here to serve the people and will continue to do so. No hurdle will be tolerated in the way of change, concluded the chief minister.

