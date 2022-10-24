LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to facilitate female school teachers and teachers with hardship cases in their transfer policy.

According to details, teachers who commute 50 kilometres or more from their home, will receive special marks moreover, sick teachers who are seeking transfer will also be given preference. The School Education Department has sent a summary to the Chief Minister regarding the changes in the transfer policy along with the request to lift the ban on transfer. The schedules of transfer, according to School Education Department, will be issued following the approval of the Chief Minister.