The Punjab Police Inter-Regions/Units Annual Football Championship 2025 concluded in Sargodha on Saturday, with the Special Protection Unit (SPU) securing victory in the Punjab Police Inter-Regions/Units Annual Football Championship 2025, showcasing remarkable skill and teamwork. Sargodha Region secured the second, while the Police Training School (PTS) took the third position.
The championship concluded with a ceremony in which RPO Sargodha Muhammad Shahzad Asif Khan (PSP) praised the players’ discipline and coordination and emphasized the importance of sportsmanship and cooperation within the police force.