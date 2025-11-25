Punjab University has secured the first position in the All Pakistan Higher Education Commission (HEC) University Bodybuilding Championship for 2025-26 on Sunday, a historic comeback for its athletic program.
The institution’s team won the championship title by securing a total of 92 points. Lahore University stood second with 72 points, while the University of Central Punjab secured the third position with 70 points.
This victory is a significant improvement for the university, which finished fourth in the competition last year.
Punjab University’s Director of Sports Dr. Shabir Sarwar termed the result a “historic victory.” He credited the success to the “sports-friendly policies” of Vice-Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Ali and the “tireless efforts” of team manager Nadeem Munir, the coach, and the players.
After the ceremony, the Vice-Chancellor met with the winning team and officials. The contingent arrived at the Vice-Chancellor’s office to the beat of drums to celebrate the victory.
Dr. Muhammad Ali met with the players and staff and congratulated them on their historic win.