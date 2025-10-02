The Department of Physics at Punjab University organized a groundbreaking event titled “Quantum Century: A Century of Theory and Thought,” which brought together a prestigious panel of experts on the vast field of quantum mechanics. The gathering was held in the symbolic Al-Razi Hall and was attended by Pro-Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalid Mahmud, the department’s Chairperson Dr. Munaza Zulfiqar Ali, as well as distinguished guests from Quaid-i-Azam University and LUMS.
The seminar was part of the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology, highlighting the journey of quantum mechanics from its early 20th-century beginnings to its current applications in fields like computing and artificial intelligence. The event offered a detailed examination of the philosophical foundations and revolutionary ideas introduced by pioneers like Einstein and Heisenberg.
In his keynote address, Professor Dr. Khalid Mahmud highlighted the significant global impact of quantum science and technology and emphasized its crucial role in empowering the youth of Pakistan. The session also featured engaging discussions on advanced concepts such as quantum teleportation and the transition from classical to quantum systems.
Dr. Munaza Zulfiqar Ali, in her concluding remarks, praised the collective spirit and commitment of the participants and announced a series of lectures to further explore the lasting impacts and future potential of quantum science. The event successfully highlighted the theoretical and practical dimensions of quantum mechanics, heralding a new era of scientific research and inquiry.