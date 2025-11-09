In Killi Qasim, which connects Quetta, Kuchlak, and Bostan, a traffic accident occurred on Saturday morning in which a speeding Mazda vehicle went out of control and collided with two motorcycles and a rickshaw, resulting in two people dead and three injured.
According to eyewitness accounts, the Mazda vehicle was traveling at a dangerous speed and went out of control, striking the motorcycles and rickshaw parked on the side of the road. The collision severely damaged the two-wheeled vehicles and the three-wheeled rickshaw.
Emergency services, including rescue teams and law enforcement personnel, immediately reached the scene of the accident. Rescue staff promptly transferred the deceased and injured to Civil Hospital Quetta, where medical staff are providing necessary treatment to the injured.
According to police reports, the deceased have been initially identified as residents of the local area. The severe accident caused a significant traffic disruption on this major highway, leading to long queues of vehicles. Authorities cleared the obstruction after the incident and restored normal traffic.