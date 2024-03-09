Rangers organizes free medical camp in Bahawalnagar

Bahawalnagar: A free medical camp was organized in Bahawalnagar area under the auspices of Pakistan Rangers Punjab.

According to a report on Saturday, more than four hundred deserving people including women and children were provided treatment facilities free of cost.

Besides, conducting medical tests, medicines were also provided free of cost to the patients.

Local people and patients in the camp appreciated the free medical camp organized by Punjab Rangers in the area and asked the security forces to continue provision of these kinds of facilities.